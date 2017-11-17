Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 17)

Demetrius Smith

Thursday, Paris Police arrested Demetrius Smith, 36, on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. It stemmed from a report made on 11-07-2017 where he allegedly punched the victim and then took a small amount of cash.

Kedron White

Just before 1:00 pm Thursday, officers arrested Kedron White, 23, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation as well as two misdemeanor warrants. The warrant stemmed from a report made on 08-05-2017 where someone took a television from a house in the 400 block of NE 25th.

Just before 5:00 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Clarksville in regards to a theft complaint. A possible known suspect had stolen merchandise from the store and then fled. An employee of the store pursued the suspect and after making contact confronted the suspect about the theft. Allegedly the suspect hit the employee in the head and stomach which upgraded the offense to a robbery. The employee did not need medical attention.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested nine people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Nov 17).