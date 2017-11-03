Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 3)

Elisio Albaarran

Thursday around 2:00 pm officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Lamar Ave and arrested Elisio Albaarran, 32. Officers found drug paraphernalia that contained residue from a controlled substance. Reportedly he admitted that he ate heroin just before the stop.

Thursday afternoon Paris Police attempted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Ballard. The vehicle stopped but Justin Turner, 28, didn’t. There was a brief foot pursuit. Officers found Turner in possession of crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. They also discovered that Turner had several outstanding warrants out of Paris PD and Lamar County. They consisted of two additional charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, aggravated assault w/deadly weapon, and numerous misdemeanor warrants.

Paris Police responded to 118 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Nov 3).