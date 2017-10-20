Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 20)

Felony arrest:

Tajuan Morgan

Officers arrested Tajuan Morgan, 39, of Paris, on a warrant charging burglary of a habitation. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on October 8 in which a door was kicked in at a residence on SW 34th Street around 3:00 pm. The resident was inside the home when the suspect made entry. The suspect fled the scene with no property taken. Officers were investigating a report of an alleged theft at 650 Bonham in which officers detained Morgan on October 19 at 4:07 pm. They served the warrant at that time. There was insufficient evidence regarding the theft charge at the Bonham Street address for any other charges to be filed.

Christopher Niven

Paris Police arrested Christopher Niven, 36, on a charge of burglary during the early morning hours of October 19. Now Niven received a second charge of theft by an additional warrant. Officials charged Niven with both the Hicks Muffler and Dollar General burglaries reported that night.

Paris Police Officers responded to 120 calls for service while making five arrests.