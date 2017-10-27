Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 27)

Christopher Gaither | Trivel Dunwood | Cedrick Dangerfield

Thursday morning around 9:30 Paris Police arrested Christopher Gaither, 332, in the 600 block of Fitzhugh. He was wanted for credit/debit card abuse. Officers detained Cedrick Dangerfield, 34, on a Lamar County warrant for theft of property and forgery of a financial instrument. Police arrested Trivel Dunwood, 25, on E. Grove. He was wanted for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 271 North and FM 197. The driver, Jeremy Upchurch, 31, ignored the officer and eventually reached a residence on CR 36998. Upchurch resisted officers, and then they found him in possession of a baggie containing methamphetamine.

Paris Police Officers and Lamar County Deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of CR 44112 in Powderly. They arrested Rocky Johnson, 55, and Teresa Gaylean, 46, who were in possession of approximately four grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Oct 27).