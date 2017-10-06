Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 6)

Marion Wright | Michael Pullins

Thursday Paris Officers witnessed a wanted suspect exit a vehicle and run behind a residence in the 1700 block of Hubbard. Marion Wright, 32, denied knowing the wanted person and claimed that the person they saw was someone else. Michael Pullins, 46, also told officers the person they wanted was not around. The suspect eluded officers, but they placed Wright and Pullins under arrest for hindering apprehension.

Jared Lawson

Thursday evening officers worked a possible intoxicated person in the 1300 block of Clarksville. They ended up arresting Jared Lawson, 31, on East Sherman Street on an outstanding parole violation warrant and a misdemeanor warrant out of the Paris Municipal Court.

A person flagged down police on Tudor Street around 10:15 last night and told them someone stole a white Ford F-250.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Oct 6).