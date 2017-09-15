Paris Police Report For Friday Sep 15

Tiffany Garcia

Thursday just before 5:00 pm Paris Police responded to a security check in the 2200 block of Price Street. Reportedly a female had passed out in a vehicle with a small child inside. Officers arrested Tiffany Garcia, 26, who was inside the car with the child. They found Garcia in possession of a small amount of synthetic marijuana.

Rayla McCurry

Another security check occurred just before 7:00 pm in the 3500 block of Lamar. They arrested Rayla McCurry, 40, on an outstanding warrant. He was the suspect in the theft of a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle reported stolen August 28.

Paris Police worked a burglary in the 900 block of Dickson. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the house and took numerous appliances which included window air conditioners, a washer, and a dryer.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Sep 15).