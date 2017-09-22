Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 22)

Danielle Humphrey | Byron Medford

Thursday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Danielle Humphrey, 32, and Byron Medford, 35, in the 1100 block of SE 13th. Officers found them in possession of approximately 1 ½ ounces of cocaine, more than four grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol, less than two ounces of marijuana, and digital scales. Officers charged them with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance x2 and possession of marijuana.

Damaris Johnson

Just after 5:00 pm Thursday officers conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Lamar Ave. They arrested Damaris Johnson, 35, who was in possession of a firearm which the owner had previously reported stolen and a small amount of marijuana. Officers charged Johnson with felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, and misdemeanor charges. During the arrest, Johnson consumed marijuana that she had concealed on her person. They also charged Johnson with tampering with physical evidence.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested nine people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Sep 22).