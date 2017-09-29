Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 29)

Matthew Raper

Thursday Paris Police responded worked a disturbance in the 300 block of SE 6th. Officers arrested Matthew Raper, 29, on an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County for an accident involving injury as well as several misdemeanor warrants.

Officers worked a burglary in the 500 block of NE 6th. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the residence and took several tools including a circular saw and a drill.

A forgery complaint came in just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave. An unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the business the previous day.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Sep 29).