Paris Police Report for Monday April 10th

Paris Police responded to the 400 block of SW 4th in regards to a warrant arrest and made contact with 43 year old Kendall Miller. He was arrested on an outstanding Lamar County warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.

Paris Police made contact with 29 year old Renaldo Myles during a traffic stop in the 6200 block of Bonham. He was found to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and approximately 16 grams of cocaine. HE was arrested for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors.

Paris Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Graham and arrested three people. 22 year old Curtisheona Tyson,23 year old Antirius Butler and 23 year old and Brandon Ortega were arrested for possession of a controlled substance as well as two misdemeanor charges each.

Paris Police responded to a burglary complaint in the 3100 block of N Main. The unknown suspect forced entry into a storage building and stole several lawn care tools.