Paris Police Report for Monday April 3rd

Paris police arrested 64 year old Clifton Ray Blackshear on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was located and taken into custody in the 700 block of W. Center.

20 year old Sadie Fletcher of Paris was arrested on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after a search of her vehicle last week.

32y ear old Sean Kenneth Fendley of Paris was arrested at the Adult Probation office. He was wanted on a felony burglary warrant issued from Smith County.

Paris police were notified as an indecent exposure incident at Wade Park and made contact with a suspect as he was driving away. The man was accused of public urination but denied the charges. The investigation is continuing.