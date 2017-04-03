Tri-City Charter
Paris Police Report for Monday April 3rd

News, Paris News

 

cliftonBlackshear

Paris police arrested 64 year old Clifton Ray Blackshear on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was located and taken into custody in the  700 block of W. Center.

Sadie Fletcher

20 year old Sadie Fletcher of Paris was arrested on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance.  The warrant was obtained after a search of her vehicle last week.

Sean Friday

32y ear old Sean Kenneth Fendley of Paris was arrested at the Adult Probation office. He was wanted on a felony burglary warrant issued from Smith County.

Paris police  were notified as an indecent exposure  incident at Wade Park and made contact with a suspect as he was driving away. The man was accused of public urination but denied the charges.  The investigation is continuing.

