Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 11)

Mary Sorensen

Friday morning, Paris Police arrested Mary Sorensen, 31, on an outstanding warrant from Lamar County for criminal non-support.

Police made contact with a complainant in the police department lobby in regards to an unauthorized use of identifying information. Reportedly an unknown suspect had used the complainant’s debit card information to conduct a transaction in Fort Worth. The investigation is ongoing.

Russell Jones

Saturday afternoon at 2:00, a witness reported suspicious activity in the 1000 block of NE 20th. They told police that a person had exited a neighbor’s vacant residence carrying a box. Officers located and arrested Russell Jones, 57, who admitted to entering the house.

Officers worked a complaint of counterfeit money in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. The man informed officers he found four fake bills on the ground at that location. The investigation is ongoing.

Daniel Perez

Sunday morning before 2:30, officers arrested Daniel Perez, 23, in the 1500 block of Maple Street while investigating a complaint which originated in the 300 block of E Price. They charged Perez with a misdemeanor traffic offense and later discovered he had an outstanding warrant from Lamar County for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility.

Wesley Armstrong

Sunday before 10:00 am, police worked a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of NE 26th. Allegedly a subject was attaching a trailer with a four-wheeler on it to a truck. Officers found that Wesley Armstrong, 47, did not have the owner’s consent or knowledge.

Paris Police responded to 254 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Dec 11).