Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 4)

James Foster

Friday afternoon, Paris Police worked a hit-and-run accident in the 3500 block of Lamar. They located the suspect’s vehicle on Pine Bluff and arrested James Foster, 26, who reportedly had in his possession of synthetic marijuana. Officers added another charge after Foster kicked the inside of the patrol car while being transported and assault on a public servant after grabbing one officer’s leg and squeezing causing minor injury.

Caleb Melton | Melia McCann

Paris Police arrested Caleb Melton, 25, on a warrant arrest out of Delta County. After a traffic stop officers detained Melia McCann, 27, on four outstanding warrants from Lamar County.

Janice Jackson

Saturday afternoon police arrested Janice Jackson, 33, who was in possession of synthetic marijuana. They found more in her mouth, and she charged with tampering with evidence after she swallowed the baggie. After they placed her in jail, they discovered she had more prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Aaron Riggs | Samantha Lowe

Sunday, Paris Police arrested Aaron Riggs, 26, and Samantha Lowe, 23, on outstanding felony warrants out of Nevada.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 900 block of E Washington. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s identifying information to obtain credit in July of 2016. An unknown suspect took a 1993 Chevy pickup from the 1000 block of Pine Bluff without the owner’s consent. Police recovered the vehicle in the 3000 block of Stillhouse Road where the suspect abandoned it.

There was a burglary reported in the 1500 block of Lamar Ave. An unknown suspect forced entry into the residence and took numerous items of clothing and toiletries. Another theft occurred in the 200 block of Stone Ave. An unknown suspect had entered the complainant’s house, and several pieces of clothing were missing.

Paris Police responded to 272 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am on Monday (Dec 4).