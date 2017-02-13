cypress basin hospice
Paris Police Report for Monday Feb. 13th

9 hours ago News, Paris News

 

Day

Paris police observed 36 year old  Mandy Day in the 3200 block of Clarksville and knew that she was wanted on outstanding warrants. The warrants were for credit/debit card abuse and a misdemeanor. Day was taken into custody.

Robinson

Paris Police were notified of a person with an outstanding warrant in the 1300 block of W Campbell. Officers made contact with 24 year old  Jonathon Robinson  who was wanted for  felony theft and took him into custody.

Paris Police are investigating a burglary complaint in the 3000 block of Mahaffey. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the residence on an unknown date and taken  a handgun and a shotgun.

