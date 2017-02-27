Paris Police Report for Monday Feb. 27th

Paris police responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Ave and were told that a woman had been sexually assaulted. The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s with brown hair.

Paris police responded to a theft complaint in the 500 block of SE 13th. While the occupant was away someone entered the residence and took a game console and other items.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 800 block of SE 3rd and were told that an unknown suspect had entered the home while the resident was away and taken assorted tools and DVDs.