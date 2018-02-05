Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 5)

Kenneth Lancaster

Friday evening after 6:00 Paris Police assisted EMS in the 200-block of N. Main. Officers arrested Kenneth Lancaster, 59, who allegedly had a small amount of synthetic marijuana and two Clonazepam pills. Once inside the Municipal Jail, officers found Lancaster in possession of more synthetic marijuana and eleven more Clonazepam pills.

Jazmine Young | Christopher Harmon

Police arrested Jazmine Young, 30, and Christopher Harmon, 32, after a traffic stop on Clarksville. Officers discovered the two reportedly in possession of marijuana and Promethazine Hydrochloride.

Joseph Bivens

Saturday evening officers worked a traffic hazard in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave. They arrested Joseph Bivens, 63, who reportedly was intoxicated. It was the third or more times arrested for the offense.

Tosha Cooper

Police arrested Tosha Cooper, 40, for an outstanding Lamar County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Another credit card abuse came into the Police Department. The victim claimed someone used the plastic in another city. An unknown suspect used the complainant’s banking information to complete multiple transactions in Houston.

A second complaint came to the department on identity theft. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s identifying information to open an account. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday afternoon Paris Police worked a burglary in the 900-block of E Washington. A possible known suspect had entered the complainant’s storage building and took several items including three storm windows.

Another burglary occurred in the 1100-block of E Center. A possible known suspect had entered the complainant’s residence and took a refrigerator without consent. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested 21 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Feb 5).