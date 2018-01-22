Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 22)

Jerry Lowrey

Last Friday at 9:00 am, Paris Police arrested Jerry Lowrey, 40, in the 900-block of East Austin after a traffic stop. They discovered Lowrey had an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle out of Lamar County.

Martin Harrington

Friday at 3:30 pm officers responded to the 1300-block of Clarksville in regards to a stolen vehicle possibly being at that location. Officers located a 1996 Ford Ranger that Red River County had reported stolen. Martin Harrington, 51, was sitting in the driver’s seat. Police arrested Harrington for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Lanika Sampson

Friday evening before 10:00 Police arrested Lanika Sampson, 34, in the 2500-block of Bonham while investigating a suspicious vehicle. They observed Sampson stepping out of the car and throw something to the ground. They found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette.

Terrence Nudd

Friday evening at 10:28 Paris Police responded to the 400-block of Grand Ave in regards to a disturbance. Reportedly Terrence Nudd, 38, had choked the victim during the trouble. They arrested Nudd for assault family/household member impeding breath.

Brandon Harris

Saturday morning at 10:45 officers responded to a civil standby in the 2400-block of Briarwood. Police arrested Brandon Harris, 27, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation and two misdemeanor orders. The burglary warrant stemmed from an incident reported on 01-06-2018 where Harris allegedly forced entry into a residence and took the complainant’s cash.

Saturday morning before 11:00 police responded to the 200-block of NE 29th in regards to cruelty to an animal complaint. Reportedly a small, emaciated dog had been found abandoned in a pet crate in an alley at another location. An unknown suspect left the dog.

Saturday at 11:00 am Paris Police responded to the 900-block of N Main in regards to a theft of a vehicle complaint. A suspect took a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 without the owner’s consent from the parking lot.

Saturday afternoon, just before 3:00, officers worked a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of SE 3rd. An unknown suspect forced entry into the house while the tenant was away. It was unknown at the time of the report if they took anything.

Brittany Mathis

Sunday afternoon at 3:27 officers responded to the 1000-block of NE 17th in regards to a warrant arrest. They arrested Brittany Mathis, 30, on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Saturday at 3:30 pm Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 2400-block of Clark Lane. An unknown suspect entered the complainant’s house while they were away and took a laptop and cash.

Paris Police responded to 279 calls for service and arrested 30 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jan 22).

Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday (Jan 29).

The National Weather Service will be in town for a free severe weather training session. The past year has brought extremes to the state of Texas. We had numerous tornadoes on April 29, but we also had areas of drought and wildfires. We even had record-setting rains near Houston from Hurricane Harvey. In other words, 2017 pretty much had it all. The 2018 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

To get ready, Paris is hosting the most recent SKYWARN storm spotter class. The National Weather Service will be offering a free course at the SKYWARN severe weather program on Monday (Jan 29) from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The program will be at Paris High School Cafeteria. It is in partnership with City of Paris Police Department and Lamar County Emergency Management.

This class is free of charge, and no pre-registration is necessary. The course is for organized storm spotters and anyone with interest in severe weather. It is part of a regional harsh weather preparedness campaign, which includes spotter training sessions across 46 counties in North and Central Texas. You can find other classes in the region on the full schedule at http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch.

This year’s program discusses thunderstorm formation, ingredients, and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. The program addresses critical weather ingredients by taking a close look at the meteorology behind the Canton area tornado outbreak.

Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to local public safety officials.

By coming to this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” says Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free sessions to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”

The Lamar County, severe weather program, is one of 46 training sessions that the Fort Worth NWS Office will conduct between January and March 2018, with a course in each county. The National

Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and weather services for 46 counties in North and North-Central Texas. For more information on severe weather, visit our website at

http://www.weather.gov/fortworth, on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth

and on Twitter: @NWSFortWorth.