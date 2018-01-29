Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 29)

Erik Gilbert

Friday afternoon at 1:15 Paris Police worked a theft complaint in the 2500-block of NW Loop 286. Allegedly Erik Gilbert, 37, entered the building and loaded several items in his pickup. Officers determined that Gilbert did not have permission to be in the building and arrested him.

Police arrested Cullun Bass, 51, in the 800-block of Deshong Drive Friday at 4:18 pm. Officers were there in regards to a possible protective order violation. Reportedly Bass was in possession of marijuana. Bass tried to swallow the evidence, which officers recovered.

Officers investigated an alleged report someone possibly sexually abusing a child under 14.

An unknown suspect took a black 6’x12′ utility trails and two small blue and white four-wheelers from the 300-block of SE 7th.

Saturday a possible known suspect burglarized a house in the 700-block of SE 12th. Several items including a table and dryer were missing.

Paris Police responded to 241 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jan 29).