Paris Police Report for Monday June 26

Paris Police made contact with 40-year-old Angela Collins and 44-year-old Douglas Fenske during a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Lamar Ave. A bag containing methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle and both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Officers are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of NE 10th Paris. Someone had stolen a TV from the home.

Paris police are investigating after someone passed a bogus $100 bill at a business in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. The suspect has not been located.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of NE 27th and were told that 24-year-old Cody Moore had hit his girlfriend, thrown her to the ground and tried to choke her. Moore arrested for assault of a family or household member by impeding breath.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Castlegate to investigate a report of a burglary of a vehicle. An unknown suspect had taken a 9mm handgun from the car.