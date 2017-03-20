Paris Police Report for Monday March 20th

Paris patrol officers came across 46 year old Reginald Alexander in the 200 block of SW 4th and knew he had an outstanding warrant. He attempted to flee but was quickly taken into custody and found to be possession of a controlled substance. The warrant was for burglary of a habitation.

A Paris resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of E Sherman Street. When officers approached, a subject identified as 45 year old Jamie Husky of Paris exited the car and dropped a ‘crack pipe’. After further investigation, Husky was arrested for both felony possession of one controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of different controlled substance.

Warrants were obtained for 33 year old Michael Beech of Paris stemming from an incident that occurred March 13. He was the suspect in a felony assault report in which he was alleged to have choked a person during an argument in the 4300 block of Pine Mill Rd. He was also charged with six other misdemeanor traffic warrants. Mr. Beech was taken into custody at his residence.