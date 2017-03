Paris Police arrested 50 year old Timothy Gardner after he allegedly attempted to run over two men with his vehicle in the 100 block of 18th Street NW. Gardner was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Paris police responded to the 2100 block of S Church to investigate the burglary of a motor vehicle. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken a .380 caliber handgun from the vehicle while it had been parked in the 5100 block of the SE Loop.