Paris Police Report for Monday May 15th

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Bonham after a man passed a counterfeit $100 and then left the store as the clerk was attempting to check the validity of the bill. The subject returned to the store while officers were on scene and was identified as 47 year old Corey McCuin HE was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument.

Paris police are continuing to search for a man wanted on two felony warrants. 18 year old Joshua Eugene Smith of Paris is wanted on 2 counts of burglary of a habitation and assault of a public servant.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Graham and arrested 26 year old Ski Smith an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Smith was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Paris police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Stone Ave. Officers arrested 50 year old Eric Jones for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Paris police were dispatched to a missing person report in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road Officers were told that the complainant had not seen or heard from 31 year old Charles Nichols in 2 months.