Paris Police Report for Monday May 22nd

Paris police were dispatched to the adult probation office regarding an outstanding warrant. 48 year old Roswell Guernsey was arrested for violating his probation.

Paris police made contact with 36 year old Ocie McCuin during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bonham. He was found to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of synthetic marijuana and was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Officers went to the 200 block of W Brame in Paris in regards to a home burglary alarm call and found a baggie containing cocaine in the residence. Officers then obtained and executed a search warrant on the property, and an additional quantity of marijuana was discovered. Brian Poland and Zachary Seaman, both25 were arrested.

Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person in the 400 block of W Kaufman and made contact with 28 year old Bryant Burnett. He was arrested after a computer check showed he was wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Officers responded to the 10 block of East Oak Ave to investigate a vehicle theft report. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken a 2004 Ford F250 pick-up from that location.

Paris police were called after a skimming device to illegally collect credit and debit card numbers was found on a fuel pump in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. The device was removed and the investigation continues.

Paris police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 1800 block of West Houston. Someone entered the complainants garage and stole welding equipment.