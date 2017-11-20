Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 20)

Friday morning police worked a stabbing on NE 14th. A known suspect had stabbed the complainant during an altercation. The complainant sustained a single puncture wound to the upper back and healthcare providers treated and released him.

Freddy Anderson

Saturday afternoon Paris Police responded to the 1600 block of Neathery and arrested Freddy Anderson, Jr., 32, on a felony warrant for theft of property. It stemmed from an incident that reported last September where someone took numerous items from a vehicle on NW 27th.

Paris Police responded to the 3000 block of Clarksville Saturday afternoon for an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A known suspect had taken the car without consent.

Saturday an unknown suspect took the owners 1999 maroon Ford pickup in the 4200 block of N Main.

James Miller

Sunday afternoon officers arrested James Miller, 25, after a traffic violation complaint in the 1300 block of W Shiloh. Officers found out that Miller had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants and he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Paris Police responded to 255 calls for service and arrested six people over the three-day weekend ending 6:00 am Monday (Nov 20).