Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 27)

Last Wednesday Paris Police investigated a report where a child alleged that they were photographed in a dressing room while wearing only underwear.

Jesse Smith

Saturday evening, Paris Police worked a shoplifter complaint in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. The subject had fled the scene in an easterly direction from the store. Officers arrested Jesse Smith, 31, who fit the suspect’s description, in the area of 42nd NE and Enchanted Drive. Smith was also in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

There was a robbery complaint in the 500 block of SE 13th. Reportedly two unknown black males approached two females sitting in a parked car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the two women and demanded all of their belongings. The two suspects reportedly fled the scene after taking a wallet and a purse from the victims.

Saturday around noon Paris Police worked a burglary complaint in the 1000 block of NE 10th. An unknown suspect had entered the residence and took numerous items including ceiling fans and furniture.

Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault of a child that allegedly occurred in another jurisdiction. The police will forward their description of the incident to the proper authorities for investigation.

Robbie Pantaon

Sunday morning officers made arrested Robbie Pantano, 51, in the 600 block of Bonham after a traffic stop. She had two outstanding probation violation warrants out of Dickson County Tennessee.

Paris Police responded to 447 calls for service and arrested 24 people over the four-day holiday weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Nov 27).