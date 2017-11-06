Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 6)

Friday morning around 7:15 Paris Police worked a burglary in the 1400 block of SW 3rd. An unknown suspect had entered the building and took a laptop and broke into a vending machine.

Alfredo Juarez

Friday evening officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and arrested Alfredo Juarez, 37, on a Lamar County warrant for previous driving while intoxicated with a child.

Just before midnight, police worked a criminal mischief complaint. An unknown suspect had caused numerous dents and scratches on a vehicle.

Robert Berry

Saturday before 11:30 am Paris Police assisted EMS in the 500 block of SE 8th. Officers arrested Robert Berry, 30, who allegedly was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Isaiah Harris

At 4:45 pm Saturday, officers responded to a possible narcotics violation in the 1100 block of SE 24th. They arrested Isaiah Harris, 20, on outstanding warrants out of Lamar County for burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, criminal nonsupport, and a misdemeanor charge.

Gerald Bridgers

Just before 8:00 pm Saturday police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Bonham Street and arrested Gerald Bridgers, 30. Reportedly he was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Stacey Creed

Late Saturday night officers responded to a security check in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. They arrested Stacey Creed, 25, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Sunday, just before noon, officers worked a burglary in the 1800 block of Graham. An unknown suspect had entered the house and took numerous items including two televisions and a blu-ray player.

Paris Police responded to 277 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Nov 6).