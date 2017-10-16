Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 16)

Felony Arrests:

Saturday Paris Police arrested Christopher Davis, 40, of Paris, involved in a disturbance in the 1700 block of Tudor. They were called just after 3:30 am and discovered Davis had a warrant for Felony Criminal Non-Support.

Charod Hall

Officers stopped Charod Hall, 24, of Paris, for speeding in the 1000 block of 24th SE. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a felony two amount of ‘marijuana wax.’

Jack Lee

Officers found Jack Lee, 35, of Paris, passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 2400 block of N Main at a red light. It was Saturday just before 10:45 pm. They charged him with DWI third or more felony.

Christopher Morris

Officers responded to a vehicle driving erratically on Church Street and arrested Christopher Morris, 30, of Paris. They charged him with DWI and allegedly found Morris had methamphetamine on his person. The investigation also turned up two warrants from Hopkins County and three traffic warrants from Paris.

Drake Robert Noah

Officers charged Drake Robert Noah, 24, of Oklahoma City, with felony possession of marijuana. Sunday morning before 6:00 police responded to a person passed out in a vehicle at 2470 N. Main. They found Noah intoxicated and in possession of a little over 13 ounces of marijuana.

Guin Lynn Thornton

Police arrested Guin Lynn Thornton 45, of Clarksville, and charged Thornton with aggravated assault. Officers received a call of an auto crash in the ten block of S. Collegiate Sunday morning after 3:30. Police learned there was a disturbance in Clarksville that involved two of the vehicles at the crash scene. Thornton was alleged to have used his car to ram another while traveling to Paris from the disturbance in Clarksville. He was chasing the other vehicle when he lost control while turning and struck a utility pole at Lamar and Collegiate.

358 Calls for service with 23 arrests from Friday 13 through Sunday the 15.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police