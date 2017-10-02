Paris Police Report for Monday (Oct 2)

Saturday morning officers worked the theft of a vehicle in the 1800 block of W. Houston. The owner thought he knew the suspect. The owner found the 2008 Ford Fusion around 1:00 pm on Dickson Ave.

Officers worked the theft of a purse in the 700 block of Fitzhugh Saturday morning. Someone took the item from the owner out of the car parked in a garage.

Saturday evening an aggravated assault occurred in the 300 block of NE Second. The known suspect pulled a knife on the complainant. No one was injured.

Michael Reasno

Sunday morning at 11:15 Paris Police arrested Michael Reasno, 54, on a parole violation warrant.

Leobardo Martinez

Just after midnight Monday, officers arrested Leobardo Martinez, 24, after he allegedly assaulted a female. Martinez also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Paris Police Department for theft of a vehicle complaint.

Sunday night Police worked a disturbance in the 600 block of Grand Ave. A known suspect entered a house without consent. The owner confronted the individual, and he fled.

Paris Police responded to 276 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Oct 2).