Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 23)

Paris Police worked a burglary of a building on SE 4th Friday morning. Someone cut the locks off of the front doors and made entry. The owner isn’t sure what items are missing.

Antijuan Davis | Calvin Warren Harper

Officers made a traffic stop on SE 12th for failing to give a turn signal. After smelling marijuana, officers arrested Adrien Antijuan Davis, 28, and Calvin Warren Harper, 20, both of Paris. They found numerous small baggies of synthetic marijuana. Harper had given officers a wrong name upon the initial contact, and they added failure to identify to his arrest sheet. Davis and Harper are in Lamar County Jail.

Someone removed Michigan license plates from a car at 865 Deshong Dr. Sunday morning. The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Women’s Pavilion.

Dustin Craig Nicoll

The owner reported criminal trespass in the 800 block of Pine Bluff Sunday morning just after 3:00. An unknown white male had entered the complainant’s residence without permission and was intoxicated. Officers located the suspect, Dustin Craig Nicoll, 38, of Powderly. Nicoll had pills without a prescription. Officers arrested Nicoll for criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police responded to 256 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the past 72-hour period ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 22).