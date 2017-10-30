Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 30)

Timothy Flores

Friday afternoon at 12:43 Paris Police worked a shoplifter complaint in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave. Officers arrested Timothy Flores, age 27, after they found him in possession of multiple items of clothing reportedly stolen from the complainant’s business.

Friday evening officers worked a burglary in the 2600 block of Spur. An unknown suspect had cut the fence and attempted to gain entry into a building. It was unknown at the time of the report if the person made entry or took anything.

Cody Roberts

Sunday morning officers responded to a welfare concern in the 300 block of Stone Ave. Officers learned that a wanted person was at that location. They arrested Cody Roberts, 21, on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized absence from a community facility.

Marcus Hawkins

Just after noon Sunday, officers transported Marcus Hawkins, 33 to the Emergency Room for an injury from an earlier incident. Hawkins spit on one of the medical staff while screaming and yelling at officers and ER staff. They arrested Hawkins. Police also arrested Titus Vallance, 29, of the 2000 block of S. Collegiate. Vallance admitted to being in possession of a handgun while arguing with another person. Due to Vallance being a previously convicted felon they charged him with a felon in possession of a firearm.

Carla Mason

Police worked a thief in the 1800 block of Clarksville. Allegedly a black female had stolen items from the store and then left in a Maroon Tahoe. Officers located the vehicle and arrested Carla Mason, 50, reportedly in possession of the stolen items.

Sunday afternoon police received a complaint that a known male sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14.

Police worked a possible explosive device on NE 25th. They secured the items, and the investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 300 calls for service and arrested 22 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Oct 30).