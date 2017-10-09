Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 9)

Chelsey Borwner

Saturday morning, Paris Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of N Collegiate and arrested Chelsey Browner, 26, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was also in possession of a .40 Caliber Glock Handgun which the owner had previously reported stolen. They added theft of a firearm, and two other misdemeanor charges.

Shardrick Norman

Saturday evening officers arrested Shardrick Norman, 42, in the 1400 block of NW 7th after a traffic stop. He had an outstanding warrant for criminal non-support.

Morgan Spray

Someone informed police that Morgan Spray, 20, had sold marijuana to juveniles. Officers arrested Spray in the 2400 block of N Main. Spray admitted to the charge. She was in possession of marijuana.

Miguel Angel

Sunday morning before 5:00 officers stopped to check on a vehicle in the 3800 block of NW Loop 286 which was on the shoulder with the brake lights on. Officers found the driver, Miguel Angel, 18, intoxicated and arrested him. He attempted to drive away.

Dustin Mackey

Police arrested Dustin Mackey, 25, who was in a vehicle reported stolen. He allegedly had approximately 1.85 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The owner of the car had said it was taken earlier in the morning from the 3700 block of NE Loop 286.

Misty Smith

Paris Police investigated a hit-and-run accident and arrested Misty Smith, 18, on SW 30th. Smith had a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle out of Paris PD and motion to adjudicate guilt/theft $100-$750 out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal use of the 2004 Toyota vehicle started when it came up missing on North Main last July.

Officers responded to an unauthorized use of vehicle complaint after a known suspect had taken a 2014 Jeep with consent but failed to return it as agreed. The owner notified police when attempts to get the vehicle back unsuccessful.

There was a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of SW 5th. A known suspect had threatened to shoot the complainant and then displayed a handgun.

Another theft of a vehicle occurred in the 1200 block of E Houston.

Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Oct 9).