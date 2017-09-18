Paris Police Report for Monday (Sep 18)

Keathan Morris

Sunday morning before 9:00 Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 8000 block of US Highway 82 W. They arrested Keathan Morris, 25, who was allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana and THC oil.

Friday evening officers worked a burglary of a residence in the 700 block of SE 3rd. A possible known suspect had forced entry into the house and took a wallet.

Monday morning at 4:19 Paris Police worked another burglary involving a vehicle in the 2700 block of Briarwood. An unknown suspect had taken two shotguns.

Paris Police responded to 281 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Sep 18).