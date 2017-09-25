Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 25)

Gerald Bridgers

Friday Paris Police arrested Gerald Bridgers, 31, on an outstanding warrant for theft of property between $2500 and $30,000. The arrest stemmed from a missing 2009 Suzuki motorcycle reported on August 28 from the 400 block of Shady Oaks Lane.

Stacy Johnson

Friday just before 4:00, officers arrested Stacy Johnson, 45, for a parole violation warrant.

Friday before 1:30 pm, officers worked a theft in the 100 block of Grand Ave. An employee had been taking money from the business since June of 2016. The total amount of the theft is undetermined at this time.

Eddie Burns

Saturday Police arrested Eddie Burns, 56, after finding him inside his vehicle, partially on the curb in the 200 block of NW 4th. Burns was allegedly intoxicated and began resisting by holding onto the steering wheel.

Rebecca Robinson | John Calderwood

Saturday afternoon officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of E Houston and arrested Rebecca Robinson, 33, and John Calderwood, 50. They were reportedly in possession of numerous pills without a prescription.

Saturday a complainant claimed that four unknown black males took his wallet in the area of 5th NE and Tudor. There were no injuries reported.

Asa Coker

Sunday Asa Coker, 19, of Paris called Police and stated that he had killed a person in the 1000 block of NE 16th Street. Officers found a Jason Payne, 30, of Paris deceased. They arrested Mr. Coker without incident. There has been a claim of self-defense by the suspect as the case remains under investigation as a homicide. Mr. Coker is in custody on a Murder charge at this time.

Police worked a burglary of a building in the 4000 block of Clarksville. An unknown suspect had forced entry and broke into a soda machine. A small amount of cash was also missing. An unknown suspect broke into a storage building in the 100 block of NE 20th. A riding lawnmower was missing. A possible known suspect took tools and clothing from the 900 block of SE 12th.

Sunday afternoon Tamondrea Williams, 22, allegedly had assaulted a male subject and officers arrested him. As they were placing him into a patrol car, he shoved the officer to the ground. They added assaulting a public servant.

Paris Police responded to 255 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Sep 25).