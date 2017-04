Paris Police observed two women loitering on a parking lot in the 600 block of Bonham St and learned that one of the women was wanted. 54 year old Eunice Kay Harrington had two felony motions to revoke probation warrants for her arrest.

Paris Police responded to the 700 block of Jefferson and were told that a a home had been burglarized while the residents were at work. Two game consoles, a laptop computer, games, and jewelry were taken.