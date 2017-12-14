Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 14)

Russell Jones

Wednesday Paris Police arrested Russell Jones, 57, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. That incident occurred November, 25, where a vacant building was missing furniture.

Gracie Carter | Phyllis Eskue

Wednesday afternoon officers responded to the 400 block of Graham in regards to a suspicious activity complaint. Police arrested Gracie Carter, 60, and Phyllis Eskue, 61. Carter exited a building carrying cut wire and wire cutters. Eskue told officers that she knew Carter was stealing wire.

Jimmy Carr

Around 3:30 pm Wednesday Paris Police and Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in the ren block of CR 33970. They arrested Jimmy Carr, 50, after he became combative and struck an officer in the face with his fists. In handcuffs, Carr kicked an officer. The officer sustained minor injuries.

At the department, a complainant reported a burglary of a motor vehicle and a residence that occurred in the 700 block of SW 41st. A possible known suspect had entered the car and took a firearm. They entered the house and grabbed several tools. The investigation is ongoing.

Another burglary complaint occurred in the 600 block of Washington Street. An unknown suspect entered the residence and took a cell phone and six rings.

Wednesday evening, officers spoke with a complainant by telephone who advised that his debit card information had been used by an unknown suspect to conduct a transaction in Paris. That occurred on September 24. The complainant had not been to Paris and that the debit card had been in his possession the entire time. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Dec 14).