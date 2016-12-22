Paris Police Report for Thursday Dec. 22nd

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle complaint allegedly occurred in the 3400 block of Vagas Drive back in November. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken a handgun from the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant had waited until finding the paperwork for the firearm before reporting the theft.

Paris Police are investigating several forgery complaints. Officers were told that earlier in the month a complainant had received change from a purchase in the 600 block of Bonham. The complainant stated that when trying to make a purchase on Tuesday with that change at another location he was told that the bill was counterfeit. In another case, officers were told that an unknown suspect had passed two counterfeit $100 bills in the 1200 block of NE Loop 286.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested 7 persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 A.M. on December 21, 2016.