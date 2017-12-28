Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 28)

Ajalen Montre Sanders

Paris Police arrested Ajalen Meontre Sanders, 22, 0f Paris, after a traffic stop in the ten block of SE 10th. Sanders exited his vehicle and ran carrying a pink backpack. K-9 Cupa gave chase, and Sanders slammed the dog into the side of a parked van. Sanders got onto the top of the vehicle to get away from Cupa. Police found the backpack contained marijuana, over four ounces and less than five pounds. They charged Sanders with felony possession of marijuana, interference with a police service animal and evading arrest. The canine did not sustain injury.

Crystal Johnson

Officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 2900 block of SE 40th and arrested Crystal Johnson, 35, of Paris. The other party was not injured but followed the vehicle to a driveway in the 3000 block. Police charged Johnson with DWI.

Officers arrested six people while responding to 73 calls for service.