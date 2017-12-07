Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 7)

Silas Hornback | Glen Maxey | Eric Pokorski

Angela Collins

Wednesday Paris Police arrested Silas Hornback, 31, on an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant. They arrested Glen Maxey, 52, on an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers detained Eric Pokorski, 41, for the same type of parole violation. Also arrested was Angela Collins, 40, for an outstanding warrant.

Robert Whitley

Wednesday afternoon police arrested Robert Whitley, 26, in the 600 block of E Washington while investigating an unrelated case. They found him in possession of a firearm and approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. He was a previously convicted felon.

Wednesday morning a complainant came into the lobby reporting fraudulent use of identifying information. An unknown suspect had used the victim’s debit card information to make purchases in another city. A separate complaint came in again Wednesday evening. Someone used the victim’s credit information in Georgia.

The fake $20 passed on Lamar Avenue Tuesday turned out to be genuine U.S. currency and not counterfeit.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Dec 7).