Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 15)

Wednesday morning after 11:00 Paris Police arrested Donald Stone, 58, in the 800-block of Deshong Drive in regards to an unrelated matter. Stone had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Stacey McDonald | Danny Christopher | Surina McCutcheon

Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 officers arrested Stacey McDonald, 45, Danny Christopher, 32, and Surina McCutcheon, 24, in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286. McDonald had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Police discovered McDonald, Christopher, and McCutcheon was in possession of approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine. They also charged McDonald with the parole warrant.

Police worked a burglary in the 200-block of NW 3rd. An unknown suspect had entered the building and took multiple items including a fan and extension cords. The investigation is ongoing.

A second burglary occurred in the 300-block of NE 12th. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the residence and took several items including tools and an electrical box. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested six persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Feb 15).