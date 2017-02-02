Paris Police Report for Thursday Feb. 2nd

Paris police responded to the 2500 block of E Cherry and were told that a known man had pointed a gun at the complainant while threatening the complainant’s life. The subject left the scene prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris police are investigating a theft complaint in the 2900 block of Old Bonham Road. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken the air conditioning unit and a portion of the electrical wiring from a vacant residence.

Paris Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 300 block of Stone Ave. Someone had entered the residence and stolen a rifle.

Paris Police responded to the 4100 block of N Main in regards to a theft of a vehicle complaint. Officers were told that a 2001 Ford F450 had been taken by an unknown suspect.