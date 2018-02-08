Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 8)

Wednesday evening around 9:00 officers worked a traffic accident in the 600-block of Bonham Street. A 2008 Suzuki SUV had left the roadway and collided with a tree. Paramedics took the driver, John Harville, 36, of Paris, to the hospital where they later pronounced him deceased.

Wednesday Paris Police arrested Courtney Patterson, 25, on a warrant in the 2600-block of N Main.

Another individual informed the Police Department of credit card abuse. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to complete several purchase transactions in another city.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Feb 8).