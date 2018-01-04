Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 04)

Justin King

Paris Police responded to the 300 block of SW 13th in regards to a house fire. While there officers arrested Justin King, 22, on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Officers completed a report on an allegation of child endangerment. The report alleged methamphetamine use inside the home where the child resides which resulted in the child testing positive for methamphetamine. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested three people3 persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Jan 04).