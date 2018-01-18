Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 18)

Quadrea Dillard

Wednesday morning Paris Police arrested Quadrea Dillard, 24, at the Probation Office on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for assault on a family member last December.

William Brown

William Brown, 46, turned himself into the Police Department on an outstanding bond surrender warrant. It pertained to two misdemeanor charges.

Child Protective Services notified the Police Department of an allegation of someone physically abusing a child under the age of 15. They also reported charges of indecency with a child.

A person reported fraud after an unknown person pretended to be a family member. They stated that they were involved in an accident. They requested the victim send bail money. The request came from a non-family member. The Police Department asks that anyone receiving a call such as this verify the information before posting funds.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Jan 18).