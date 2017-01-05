Paris Police Report for Thursday Jan 5th

Paris police are investigating after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted in the 2500 block of North Main. No further details were released.

Paris police are investigating two burglaries in the city. Someone reported that an unknown suspect entered a residence in the 200 block of NE 28th and took a television. In another case, a person reported that a handgun was stolen from a home in the 200 block of NE 29th.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested 13 persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 A.M. on January 4, 2017.