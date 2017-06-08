Tri-City Charter
Paris Police Report for Thursday June 8th

News, Paris News

 

Officers responded to a security check in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286. Officers were told that a child under the age of 17 had been approached by a man and was asked to go with him. The child returned inside the building and the man walked away. Officers were unable to locate the man, who was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, and approximately 240 lbs.

Paris police responded to the 4200 block of Castlegate to investigate two  motor vehicle burglaries.   Unknown suspects had taken a  handgun from one of the vehicles and currency from the second vehicle.

