Paris Police Report for Thursday May 4th

Paris police responded to the parole office in regards to two outstanding warrants. Officers made contact with 57 year old Jerry Dillard and 31 year old Jerrion Hill. They were arrested for violating their parole.

Paris police made contact with 31 year Savannah Roberson in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street. She was arrested on an outstanding federal probation violation warrant.

Paris police responded to the 10 block of NW 23rd regarding the burglary of a residence. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had broken into the residence and taken numerous items including jewelry, cash, and a handgun. The investigation is ongoing.