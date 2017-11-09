Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 09)

Wednesday morning Paris Police worked a robbery in the 1200 block of NE 15th. A known suspect had taken money from the complainant’s hand without consent and fled.

Steven Canida

Wednesday afternoon around 5:00 Paris Police arrested Steven Canida, 56, after a traffic stop in the 4000 block of N Main. They discovered that he was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Wednesday evening around 7:00 officers worked an auto-pedestrian accident in the 700 block of SW Loop 286. A 2014 Ford F-150 pickup struck a 46-year-old white female while she was walking in the roadway. Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene. They are withholding her name pending notification of next of kin.

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Nov 9).