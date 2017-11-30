Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 30)

Robert Smith

Wednesday morning Paris Police arrested Robert Smith, 24, in the 900 block of Front Street in Blossom in regards to a warrant. Officers knew Smith had a misdemeanor warrant and a felony warrant for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. The felony warrant stemmed from a case reported on Nov. 13, where Smith had allegedly used identifying information of another person while completing a transaction in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave.

Just before noon Wednesday, officers responded to the Police Department in regards to a complaint of fraudulent use of identifying information. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to draft funds from the complainant’s account.

Wednesday afternoon around 1:00, Paris Police responded to the 500 block of NE 17th in regards to an identity theft complaint. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s social security number as their own for employment purposes in the Houston area.

Paris’ Police Department received an allegation of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. The investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday night around 10:30, officers responded to the 1200 block of SE 16th in regards to a disturbance. When the victim opened the front door, two known suspects forced their way into the residence with the intent to assault a subject inside. The suspects fled the scene when police were called.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Nov 30).