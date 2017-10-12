Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 12)

Elbert Patton

Wednesday morning just before noon, Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Price. They ended up arresting Elbert Patton, 35, after finding him in possession of marijuana and pieces of crack cocaine.

Grag Mallory

Thursday evening officers responded to an EMS assist call in the 2100 block of E Cherry. Officers arrested Grag Mallory, 64, after he became upset at one of the first responders. When an officer stepped between the two, Mallory swung at the officer and scratched the officer on the neck. Mallory then attempted to bite the

officer’s arm and hand.

Officers responded to a burglary of a building that possibly occurred in the 500 block of Evergreen. Known suspects had entered the complainant’s storage building and had taken numerous items including a weed eater, and television.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Oct 12).