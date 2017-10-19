Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 19)

Felony Arrests:

Christopher Niven

Paris Police arrested Christopher Niven, 26, who had Paris and Durant addresses. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 1635 Bonham Street Thursday morning just before 3:00. They found Mr. Niven at that location with the glass broken out on the front door. Someone had broken glass on a window at a business at 1726 Bonham. Officers recovered items taken from 1726 Bonham at the scene. They charged Niven with burglary and public intoxication.

Floyd Skelton

Officers arrested Floyd Skelton, 46, of Paris, just after midnight Thursday morning. They were patrolling the parking lot of a motel in the 3700 block of the NE Loop. Officers had made a noise disturbance call earlier in the evening and were checking back when they saw Mr. Skelton in the parking lot possibly intoxicated. A warrant check returned with two felony warrants out of Florida, Bail jumping, and Failure to appear on a DUI fourth charge.

Officers Responded to 90 calls for service while making they made seven arrests.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police