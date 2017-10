Munsel Calhoun

Wednesday afternoon just before 5:00 Paris Officers arrested Munsel Calhoun, 28, on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Police worked a burglar alarm in the 1500 block of Clarksville around 1:30 Thursday morning. Officers found the glass in the front door shattered. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Oct 26).